TIGER WOODS: Wins The Masters For First Time Since 2005

Tiger Woods is back. On Sunday, he scored his first major win in more than 10 years by winning the Masters for the fifth time in his career.

The last time Tiger came out on top at Augusta National Golf Club was back in 2005 and he’s only the second golfer to win the storied tournament five times. The victory is only Tiger’s second since coming back from chaos in his personal life and a severe back injury that threatened to end his career.

“Waiting for years. Many doubted we’d ever see it, but here it is. The return to glory!”

Tiger said, “It’s overwhelming, just because of what has transpired. Last year I was lucky to be playing again. At the previous year’s dinner, I was really struggling. I missed a couple of years not playing this great tournament. To now be the champion 22 years between wins is a long time. It’s unreal to experience this.” (Los Angeles Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

Tiger will go down in history of one of golf’s greatest players of all time, if not the greatest.

This is a true story of redemption. Tiger hit rock bottom and worked hard to come back.

Are you happy to see Tiger come back or do you still resent him for mistakes he made in his personal life?

