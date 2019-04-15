CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

TIGER WOODS: Wins The Masters For First Time Since 2005

2 reads
Leave a comment

Tiger Woods is back. On Sunday, he scored his first major win in more than 10 years by winning the Masters for the fifth time in his career.

The last time Tiger came out on top at Augusta National Golf Club was back in 2005 and he’s only the second golfer to win the storied tournament five times. The victory is only Tiger’s second since coming back from chaos in his personal life and a severe back injury that threatened to end his career.

“Waiting for years. Many doubted we’d ever see it, but here it is. The return to glory!”

Tiger said, “It’s overwhelming, just because of what has transpired. Last year I was lucky to be playing again. At the previous year’s dinner, I was really struggling. I missed a couple of years not playing this great tournament. To now be the champion 22 years between wins is a long time. It’s unreal to experience this.” (Los Angeles Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Tiger will go down in history of one of golf’s greatest players of all time, if not the greatest.
  • This is a true story of redemption. Tiger hit rock bottom and worked hard to come back.
  • Are you happy to see Tiger come back or do you still resent him for mistakes he made in his personal life?
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

2005 , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , first , For , MASTERS , Since , The , tiger woods , time , wins

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close