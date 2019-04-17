CLOSE
R. KELLY: Facing Jail For Child Support Again

R. Kelly could be back in jail before long.

He’s in trouble for once again failing to pay child support. His ex, Drea Kelly, says he missed his last two months of payments — which at $20,833 a month is no small sum.

Last month, Kells was arrested and jailed for $161,633 in unpaid child support debt. But he spent just a couple of days behind bars when a fan helped cover the tab. Now, it looks like history is repeating itself. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Kells has requested a reduction in the amount of support he’s required to pay, but won’t get to discuss it with a judge until May 8th.
  • Based on what we’ve heard about his finances, he’s not in a position to pay any of this anytime soon.
  • Don’t be surprised if you hear about more club appearances. Kells needs to do whatever he can to get some money in the bank.
  • Unless he’s hiding a boatload of cash somewhere, it’s going to be hard to afford a good lawyer when you’re in the red like Kells is.
