OHIO: MARINE STRUGGLES BUT FINISHES BOSTON MARATHON

Thousands of participants ran or walked across the finish line at Monday’s Boston Marathon, but one man who crawled to the finish is getting a lot of attention.

Micah Herndon, a marine veteran from Ohio, took on the grueling race in memory of his three fallen comrades and there was no way he wasn’t going to finish it, even near the end when his body began to give out.

With the end in sight, and the names of his fallen brothers laced into his shoes, Herndon collapsed but willed enough strength to slowly crawl to the finish line.

He still completed the course in a respectable three-hours and 38-minutes. Herndon said he kept his brothers in his thoughts the entire race. “If I get a heat cramp while running or my feet hurt or I am getting exhausted, I just keep saying their names out loud to myself,” he said. “They went through much worse, so I run for them and their families.” (USA Today)

