CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

NICKI MINAJ: Leaves Longtime Managers

0 reads
Leave a comment

The bumpy year for Nicki Minaj just took another dip. She split with her longtime managers at Blueprint Group.

A source said the decision was both “mutual and amicable.” The duo of Cortez Bryant and Gee Roberson has steered Nicki for most of her career.

Recently, the Queen of Rap has watched Cardi B swell in popularity. During New York Fashion Week, they got into an altercation with Cardi walking away with a big bruise across her forehead. But when it comes to radio hits, Cardi B is winning that fight.

Last year, Nicki canceled her North American co-headlining tour with Future. Last weekend, Ariana Grande invited Nicki on the Coachella stage. But technical issues marred Nicki’s performance. (Variety)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • It’s been a good run for Nicki this decade.
  • I remember when MTV gave her a slot at the 2010 Video Music Awards pre-show alongside will.i.am. The next year, “Super Bass” was everywhere.
  • This time last year, Nicki took a hiatus from social media. Rumors swirled of a visit to rehab.
  • As the saying goes, “It doesn’t matter how many times you get knocked down. All that matters is you get up one more time than you were knocked down.”
  • Nicki was the first woman to have 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Leaves , Longtime , Managers , nicki minaj

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close