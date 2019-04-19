NICKI MINAJ: Leaves Longtime Managers

The bumpy year for Nicki Minaj just took another dip. She split with her longtime managers at Blueprint Group.

A source said the decision was both “mutual and amicable.” The duo of Cortez Bryant and Gee Roberson has steered Nicki for most of her career.

Recently, the Queen of Rap has watched Cardi B swell in popularity. During New York Fashion Week, they got into an altercation with Cardi walking away with a big bruise across her forehead. But when it comes to radio hits, Cardi B is winning that fight.

Last year, Nicki canceled her North American co-headlining tour with Future. Last weekend, Ariana Grande invited Nicki on the Coachella stage. But technical issues marred Nicki’s performance. (Variety)

Fasho Thoughts:

It’s been a good run for Nicki this decade.

I remember when MTV gave her a slot at the 2010 Video Music Awards pre-show alongside will.i.am . The next year, “Super Bass” was everywhere.

This time last year, Nicki took a hiatus from social media. Rumors swirled of a visit to rehab.

As the saying goes, “It doesn’t matter how many times you get knocked down. All that matters is you get up one more time than you were knocked down.”

Nicki was the first woman to have 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

