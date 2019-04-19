DONALD TRUMP: Reacts To Mueller Report

Before anyone had a chance to fully digest the Mueller report, Donald Trump proclaimed victory on Thursday morning, despite the fact that Democrats were pushing to have special counsel Robert Mueller testify about his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. (USA Today)

He took to Twitter to gloat, posting a Game of Thrones-inspired meme that says, “No collusion. No obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats – Game over.”

