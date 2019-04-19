CLOSE
OHIO: Missing Dog Shows Up 1 Year Later!!!

A heartbroken Ohio family, which lost their beloved dog last year, received a most unexpected phone call last week that their dog was found — a thousand miles away.

Bruno, a three-year-old Pekinese, was out for a walk on April 13th, 2008, when he got loose and ran away. The Perlman family searched tirelessly but never found him.

They often wondered if he had been taken by someone or possibly hit by a car. They were devastated.

Then last week, one year to the day of his disappearance, the Perlmans received a call from an animal shelter in Florida. They said Bruno had been brought in by someone who found him wandering outside in the rain. His microchip confirmed his identity.

The family was ecstatic and planned a road trip to Florida to bring Bruno home. How he ended up in Florida is still a mystery. (WJW-TV)

