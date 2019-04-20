Romney is one of the first Republican Senators of Congress to criticize the U.S. President, with Democrats calling for “impeachment based on Mueller’s evidence.”

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney issued a sharp rebuke of President Donald Trump on Friday following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, saying he was “sickened” by details revealed in the document.

“I am sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President. I am also appalled that, among other things, fellow citizens working in a campaign for president welcomed help from Russia,” the Utah Republican said in a statement.

Mueller’s investigation into possible obstruction of justice could not clear Trump, according to a redacted version of the special counsel’s report released Thursday, which provided new details of Trump’s efforts to influence the investigation into his campaign and Russia.

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of CNN and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of ABC and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Chip Somodevilla and Getty Images

Senator Mitt Romney Is Not Impressed with President Donald Trump was originally published on wzakcleveland.com