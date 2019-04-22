SRI LANKA: IDs Terror Group Behind Church Attacks

The Sri Lankan government has identified the terror group behind a series of coordinated church and hotel bombings on Easter Sunday.

At least 290 people were killed and 500 wounded in eight separate bombings targeting Christian churches and upscale hotels. Officials say the attacks were carried out by seven suicide bombers from a militant group called National Thowfeek Jamaath.

The group is described as a domestic terrorist organization and all attackers were Sri Lankan citizens. It is believed, however, that the group had help from foreign terror groups. Authorities have arrested 24 people believed to be connected to the group. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

Sri Lanka had been very quiet for a long time before this attack. A decade ago it was tangled in a bloody civil war.

Several Americans are among the dead.

National Thowfeek Jamaath is described as an Islamist militant group that is trying to spread t he jihadist movement to Sri Lanka.

