DMX: Major Motion Picture

DMX is headed for the big screen.
The Yonkers rapper has joined the cast of a new movie called Chronicle of a Serial Killer, which tells the story of a murderer who targets women he believes will turn out to be like his mother. Brendan Sexton plays the bad guy, and Tara Reid is also in the cast. X will play one of the detectives in charge of the case.
The flick will start filming in New York City in June. (HotNewHipHop)
Fasho Thoughts:
- DMX popped up at yesterday’s Sunday Service at Coachella, where he led the “congregation” in prayer.
- X’s acting résumé includes Belly, Romeo Must Die and Exit Wounds.
- He’s gotta land a few more gigs if he hopes to knock out that $1.7 million he owes the IRS.
- X is currently on the 20th anniversary of It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot tour.
- It’ll be interesting to see X rocking a badge.
- Maybe he can draw on that time he impersonated a federal agent for inspiration.
