BEYONCÉ: $60 Million Netflix Deal

The streaming service stole Beyoncé from HBO, where she debuted the Lemonade video album. HBO also had the rights to her 2014 On the Run Tour concert special.

Netflix out-bid HBO. They’re paying her $60 million for three projects, including the Coachella concert special called Homecoming. That’s $20 million per movie! Only two actresses, Scarlett Johansson and Angelina Jolie, make more per movie. (Variety)

Only $60 million for Beyoncé? She’s worth so much more.

I’d like to see how much Beyoncé spent to create her Coachella show. She put more than 100 people on stage and they rehearsed for eight months.

In recent years, Netflix secured deals with comedians Chris Rock for $40 million and Dave Chappelle got $60 million.

for $40 million and got $60 million. Netflix gained 10 million subscribers since the New Year or almost $150 million more in monthly revenue.

My budget cannot handle subscriptions to Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime and now Disney-Plus.

