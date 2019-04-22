CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

BEYONCÉ: $60 Million Netflix Deal

6 reads
Leave a comment

The concert special Homecoming is just the first of three Netflix movies due from Beyoncé.

The streaming service stole Beyoncé from HBO, where she debuted the Lemonade video album. HBO also had the rights to her 2014 On the Run Tour concert special.

Netflix out-bid HBO. They’re paying her $60 million for three projects, including the Coachella concert special called Homecoming. That’s $20 million per movie! Only two actresses, Scarlett Johansson and Angelina Jolie, make more per movie. (Variety)

Fasho Thoughts :

  • Only $60 million for Beyoncé? She’s worth so much more.
  • I’d like to see how much Beyoncé spent to create her Coachella show. She put more than 100 people on stage and they rehearsed for eight months.
  • In recent years, Netflix secured deals with comedians Chris Rock for $40 million and Dave Chappelle got $60 million.
  • Netflix gained 10 million subscribers since the New Year or almost $150 million more in monthly revenue.
  • My budget cannot handle subscriptions to Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime and now Disney-Plus.
60 , Beyonce , deal , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , million , NetFlix

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close