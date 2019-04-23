CARDI B: Easter Kulture

3 reads Leave a comment
Cardi B recently gave her Instagram followers a rare peek at baby Kulture.
She posted a cute Easter picture, featuring Cardi, Offset and Kulture all dressed up. The little one is seen in a floral dress, a headband with another flower and a pair of adorably chunky baby legs.
Fasho Thoughts:
- All together now; “Awww!”
- She needs “cheese for her (Easter) egg.”
- What a beautiful family. They’re blessed.
- Is it an Easter miracle that Cardi and Offset are still together after all the drama?
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours