OFFSET: Facing Felony Charge

Offset is facing a felony gun possession charge related to his Georgia arrest last summer.

Prosecutors filed three charges against the Migos rapper in February, stemming from a July 2018 arrest for an improper lane change. The Clayton County District Attorney says Offset (real name Kiari Kendall Cephus) is now facing a felony charge for firearm possession by a convicted felon as well as misdemeanor drug and traffic violations.

On the bright side, he will not face a felony charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Offset pleaded not guilty last month and is due back in court in May. The rapper’s lawyer believes the traffic stop was racially motivated. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

Free Offset!

Hopefully the judge cuts Offset a break. He has a family to take care of — we’re talking about a Father of 4.

He’s innocent until proven guilty.

If you can do the crime, you can do the time.

I don’t know why so many rappers chose to live in Georgia when time and time again the cops prove they aren’t playing around.

