CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

OFFSET: Facing Felony Charge

3 reads
Leave a comment

Offset is facing a felony gun possession charge related to his Georgia arrest last summer.

Prosecutors filed three charges against the Migos rapper in February, stemming from a July 2018 arrest for an improper lane change. The Clayton County District Attorney says Offset (real name Kiari Kendall Cephus) is now facing a felony charge for firearm possession by a convicted felon as well as misdemeanor drug and traffic violations.

On the bright side, he will not face a felony charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Offset pleaded not guilty last month and is due back in court in May. The rapper’s lawyer believes the traffic stop was racially motivated. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Free Offset!
  • Hopefully the judge cuts Offset a break. He has a family to take care of — we’re talking about a Father of 4.
  • He’s innocent until proven guilty.
  • If you can do the crime, you can do the time.
  • I don’t know why so many rappers chose to live in Georgia when time and time again the cops prove they aren’t playing around.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

charge , donjuanfasho , facing , fasho celebrity news , felony , offset

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close