Joe Biden Announces He’s Running For President In 2020 [VIDEO]

If you guessed Joe Biden would be running for president in 2020, you guessed right!

After much speculation, the former Vice President announced that he will be running for president in a campaign video released early this morning (April 25) that denounced White supremacy and the way Donald Trump handled the Charlottesville riot in 2017 and supported equal rights and dignity in America.

“He said there were quote some very fine people on both sides,” he said. “With those words, the President of the United States assigned a moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it. And in that moment, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I had ever seen in my lifetime.”

In what was positioned as a “battle for the soul of this nation,” Biden said “the core values of this nation, our standing in the world, our very democracy, everything that has made America, America, is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States.”

Watch the announcement below:

Trump welcomed Biden with an insult:

Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty – you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2019

And the news comes days after Sen. Elizabeth Warren shared her plans to eliminate student loan debt if she were president.

