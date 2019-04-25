Tamron Hall Delivers Baby Boy! [PHOTOS]

Tamron Hall‘s baby is finally here!

“Moses & Mama,” she wrote on Twitter, sharing a fly photo of herself and her new baby boy. “Thank yall for the love and support. I can’t wait to introduce you to my ‘sonshine.’ Grateful for the kindness you offered us along the way.”

Moses & Mama. Thank yall for the love and support. I can’t wait to introduce you to my “sonshine”. Grateful for the kindness you offered us along the way. pic.twitter.com/SCs8O7QrUc — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) April 25, 2019

Hall first announced her pregnancy back in March, also revealing that she was married and had a new talk show debuting in September.

When one song captures the personal news I want to share with you (yes, you)! pic.twitter.com/em2LFY6nNs — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) March 4, 2019

To prep for the delivery of her son Moses, the popular journalist shared her baby delivery playlist on Spotify. Check it out below and keep scrolling for photos from her baby shower, too!

Thanks #TamFam for helping @TamronHall get ready to welcome her baby into the world with beautiful music! Check out her Baby Delivery Playlist on Spotify to see if your recommendation made the list. https://t.co/Smf4maNofN pic.twitter.com/pOQNgabnQ2 — Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) April 24, 2019

