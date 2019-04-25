A stage musical based on Destiny’s Child may premiere next year in Houston. Mathew Knowles, Beyonce’s father, was the manager of the girl group of which his daughter was once a member. Knowles is collaborating with Je’Caryous Johnson, a director, writer and producer, to create “Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical.” After its Houston premiere in 2020, Knowles and Johnson plan to take the show to Broadway and London, followed by a world tour.

Destiny’s Child Stage Musical Planned For Next Year was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted 18 hours ago

