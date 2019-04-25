Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Tangela is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Tangela says her husband of one year began having some issues at work and is stressed out. The stress has led to him smoking cigarettes and drinking heavily nightly. Tangela says she’s down to be a supportive wife but she won’t support these bad habits he’s starting. The constant smoking and drinking has negatively impacted their marriage and even their sex life. Tonight, Tangela wants to know how she can continue to be a supportive wife if her husband continues to push her away and hang on to these bad habits? What’s your advice tonight?

