Will Crayola New Blue Be Named After Rapper Nipsey Hustle?

Rapper Nipsey Hustle was murdered last month outside of his clothing store Marathon in Los Angeles.

His long time friends including Lebron James have being doing their part to pay tribute to this staple to the community. He was more than music he was a community activist. He changed Los Angeles forever.

So apparently back in 2017, Crayon asked its customers to help with picking a new color. Looks like “Bluetiful” was the final choice.

However, Nipsey fans are unbothered. They tweeted their suggestions yesterday.

Nipsey Blue,” “Blue Laces,” or “Marathon Blue” are good suggestions. Guess we will see what happens.

What are your thoughts?

