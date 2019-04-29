TENNESSEE KILLINGS: Eight Dead In Weekend Shootings

Seven bodies were discovered over the weekend in Westmoreland, Tennessee, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the situation. An eighth victim was critically injured and died later.

Initially, TBI said that five people were found dead and a woman was seriously injured on Saturday night. Two more victims were found by agents on Sunday. One of the victims was reportedly a 12-year-old girl.

The suspect in the shootings was identified as 25-year-old Michael Cummins. He was shot and taken into custody after a standoff with more than 12 SWAT officers. (Nashville Tennessean)

Fasho Thoughts:

More senseless killing and gun violence.

Sumner County District Attorney Ray Whitley said he’s been DA since 1980 and has “never seen anything close to this before.”

said he’s been DA since 1980 and has “never seen anything close to this before.” Donald Trump spoke at the NRA convention on Friday to offer his support to gun owners.

Also On 100.3: