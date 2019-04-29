CLOSE
Donjuanfasho: BOX-OFFICE REPORT

The Top 5 movies this weekend:

1. Avengers: Endgame – $350 million

2. Captain Marvel – $8.1 million

3. The Curse of La Llorona – $7.5 million

4. Breakthrough – $6.3 million

5. Shazam! – $5.5 million

Avengers: Endgame has re-written the box-office record books. The Marvel flick was expected to score the highest-grossing opening — but it destroyed expectations with a $350 million domestic debut and $1.2 billion global premiere.

Among the records Endgame shattered: Largest Thursday Previews ($60 million), Largest Friday, Opening Day and Single Day ($156.7 million), Highest Per Theater Average for a Wide Opening ($75,075 / 4,662 theaters), Fastest to $300 Million (3 Days) and International Opening Weekend ($859 million).

It’s already the 18th highest-grossing movie of all time.

And if that isn’t enough — Marvel also has the weekend’s number-two movie. In an incredibly distant second, Captain Marvel — who also appears in Endgame — jumped from fourth to second with $8.1 million. The movie has made $413.6 million.

Last weekend’s number-one movie, the horror flick The Curse of La Llorona, dropped to second with $7.5 million.

The inspiration drama Breakthrough went from third to fourth with $6.3 million

And another superhero film, Shazam!, rounded out the Top 5 with $5.5 million.

