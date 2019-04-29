CLOSE
MYSTIKAL: First Performance After Coming Home

Over the weekend, Mystikal popped up on stage for the first time in 18 months.

It all went down Saturday night at the Orlando Funk FestDoug E. Fresh brought Mystikal out to perform a short but sweet set that included “Shake Ya Ass” and Mystikal’s part of Ludacris’s “Move Bitch.”

Mystikal spent the last year and a half locked up in prison on rape and kidnapping charges. He recently bought his freedom by posting a $3 million bond. He has shows lined up later next month in Houston and Dallas, Texas.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Mystikal recently rejected a plea deal related to the charges.
  • Other acts on the bill included T.I,  Erykah Badu, Jeezy, and Bobby Brown.
  • A surprise appearance seems like a good way to test the waters and see what kind of response he gets.
  • The allegations against Mystikal might make it harder for him to find work — or sell tickets.
  • Even R. Kelly managed to find venues still willing to pay his fee. Mystikal can figure it out.
Don Juan Fasho

