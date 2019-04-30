D’ANGELO: Devil’s Pie Trailer

We’ve got your first taste of Devil’s Pie.

A two-minute trailer for the documentary about the reclusive R&B legend D’Angelo has hit the ‘Net. The feature-length doc includes never-before-seen footage and interviews with friends and collaborators like Questlove.

The film focuses on D’Angelo’s decision to go on a 14-year hiatus between the Voodoo and Black Messiah albums, his creative process and struggles with substance abuse.

We still don’t have a release date for the flick, which premiered this past weekend at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Fasho Thoughts:

In the social media era, so many artists and celebs overexpose themselves online. It’s refreshing when an artist keeps an air of mystery and intrigue.

I’ll take new D’Angelo however I can get it.

His latest release was a song on the Red Dead Redemption 2 video game soundtrack.

Sometimes that Devil’s Pie is so good you want to come back for seconds.

