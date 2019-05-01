CLOSE
UNC-CHARLOTTE SHOOTING: Two Killed, Four Injured

The shooter has been identified as 22-year-old former student Trystan Andrew Terrell. Three of the four wounded victims are in critical condition. (USA Today)

At least two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. The alleged shooter was reportedly apprehended and has been identified as a 22-year-old student.

The university tweeted that the campus was put on lockdown after the shooting broke out. Also, a baseball game between the UNC-Charlotte and the University of North Carolina, Greensboro was canceled.

Congressman Mark Walker tweeted, “Absolutely heartbroken to learn of the two deaths at UNC-Charlotte. Details still unfolding, but prayers with those receiving medical care right now.” (FOX 8)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Another day, another shooting.
  • What can be done to make our schools and places of worship safe from shootings?
  • A tragedy no doubt with the two lives lost, but it could have been worse, given the number of people on campus.
