BUSHWICK BILL: Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis [VIDEO]

Geto Boys founding member Bushwick Bill revealed that he is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The 52-year-old says he was diagnosed a few months ago but kept his condition private, telling only close friends and family. Bill says his doctors had been concerned about a mass on his pancreas and put him through a round of tests, but thought it was benign. Then another test in February confirmed it was cancerous.

He is currently undergoing chemotherapy and says “It’s not like I’m afraid of dying because if anyone knows anything about me from ‘Ever So Clear,’ I died and came back already on June 19th, 1991. I know what it’s like on the other side.” (TMZ)

He says he’s working on three albums right now so that his children will be taken care of after he dies.

Sadly, pancreatic cancer isn’t usually detected until its stage 4, which is why it’s so deadly.

