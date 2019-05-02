BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS: Recap

CLOSE
At least awards-wise, Wednesday’s Billboard Music Awards belonged to Drake, as the MC took home a total of 12 awards, setting a new record and bringing his all-time total to 27. Yet the show, broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, still show delivered plenty of performance punch from a diverse roster of other artists, as well as a few head-scratching moments to boot.

The most-hyped performances were by acts with long track records – from Madonna, with her 35-year resume to the Jonas Brothers, coming back after nearly a decade on the shelf. The winners list went about as expected, with top nominees Cardi B and Drake cleaning up — so much so that he’s now the top BBMA winner of all time.

  • Taylor Swift went very big in opening the show with the first semi-live  performance of “Me!,” bringing out a marching band and dance team, then stripping down to a bedazzled micro-mini for the duet with the equally glammed-up Brendon Urie.
  • Madonna went even bigger for her epic take on “Medellin,” complete with holograms, CGI and an eye patch. It supposedly cost the Material Girl a pretty penny – five million bucks of her own cash – but it didn’t really add any spice to the shapeless song itself.
  • Producers lured Mariah Carey to the show by handing over this year’s Icon Award, which she accepted after belting out a series of hits, including “Always Be My Baby” and “Emotions.” Yes, she can still hit those crazy high notes.
  • And Paula Abdul proved she still has all those crazy moves, ending the show with a throwback mini-set of all her biggest hits. She didn’t do a lot of live singing, but she did dance up a storm – and so did her old cartoon pal, MC Skat Kat, who looks as good as ever.
  • Host Kelly Clarkson took her turn in the spotlight with a medley of other peoples’ hits – including “The Middle,” “Meant to Be” and Panic! at the Disco’s “High Hopes” – adding a bit of a giggle by starting the set while being mock evicted from her seat in the crowd. She book-ended that with a tear-jerking  last-hour version of her Ugly Dolls theme “Broken and Beautiful.”
  • Halsey took things in the other direction entirely, writhing on the floor for the first part of the dark “Without Me,” before bringing on a female partner for a sexually charged, vaguely violent dance piece.
  • Ciara leveled up in a big way with a very Janet Jackson-inspired version of “I’ve Been Thinkin’ About You,” which has “song of the summer” potential in a major way.
  • Dan and Shay put a twist on their hit “Speechless” by adding a third voice – in the form of pop star-turned-gospel singer Tori Kelly.
  • Ariana Grande cranked up the Broadway vibe with a staging of “7 Rings” that was straight out of Hairspray – with a little extra dose of girl power.
  • The Jonas Brothers pretty much picked up where they left off before their split, charming their way through a mix of oldies like “Jealous” andJoe’s  DNCE hit “Cake by the Ocean” and recent hit “Sucker.” Heck, they even let middle bro Kevin hit the stage for a little while.
  • It took Brendon Urie about two minutes to let the rest of his bandmates get some screen time during “Hey, Look Ma I Made It,” which featured more dancers and horn players than actual Panic! at the Disco dudes.
  • BTS took home a few awards over the course of the evening, and probably deserved a special one for loudest screams of the night – earned for “Boy With Luv,” which featured a barely-noticeable cameo from Halsey.

2019 Billboard Music Awards Winners

  • Top Artist – Drake
  • Top Male Artist – Drake
  • Top Female Artist – Ariana Grande
  • Top Duo/Group – BTS
  • Top New Artist – Juice Wrld
  • Top Rock Artist – Imagine Dragons
  • Top Rock Tour —  Elton John
  • Top R&B Artist – Ella Mai
  • Top R&B Male Artist — The Weeknd
  • Top R&B Tour — Beyonce & Jay-Z
  • Top R&B Album — XXXTENTACION: 17
  • Top R&B Song– Ella Mai:  “Boo’d Up”
  • Top Hot 100 Song – Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B: “Girls Like You”
  • Top Billboard Hot 100 Artist – Drake
  • Top Rap Artist — Drake
  • Top Male Rap Artist — Drake
  • Top Female Rap Artist — Cardi B
  • Top Rap Song – Cardi B: “I Like It”
  • Top Rap Album – DrakeScorpion
  • Top Rap Tour — Beyonce & Jay-Z
  • Top Rock Song – Panic! at the Disco: “High Hopes”
  • Top Rock Album – Panic! at the DiscoPray for the Wicked
  • Top Country Song – Florida Georgia Line (w/ Bebe Rexha): “Meant to Be”
  • Top Country Duo/Group – Dan & Shay
  • Top Country Artist — Luke Combs
  • Top Country Album — Luke CombsThis One’s for You
  • Top Country Song– Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line: “Meant to Be”
  • Top Country Male Artist — Luke Combs
  • Top Country Female Artist — Carrie Underwood
  • Top Country Tour — Kenny Chesney
  • Top Billboard 200 Album – DrakeScorpion
  • Top Billboard Top Artist – Drake
  • Top Latin Artist — Ozuna
  • Top Latin Album — OzunaAura
  • Top Latin Song — Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna: “Te Bote”
  • Top Social Artist – BTS
  • Billboard Chart Achievement Award – Ariana Grande
  • Billboard Icon Award — Mariah CareyI
  • Top Streaming Songs Artist — Drake
  • Top Streaming Songs (Audio) — Travis Scott: “Sicko Mode”
  • Top Streaming Songs (Video) — Drake: “In My Feelings”
  • Top Song Sales Artist — Drake
  • Top Selling Song — Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B: “Girls Like You”
  • Top Radio Song — Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B: “Girls Like You”
  • Top Collaboration– Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B: “Girls Like You”
  • Top Radio Songs Artist — Drake
  • Top Touring Artist — Ed Sheeran
  • Top Dance/Electronic Artist — The Chainsmokers: Sick Boy
  • Top Dance/Electronic Album — The Chainsmokers
  • Top Dance/Electronic Song — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”
  • Top Christian Artist — Lauren Daigle
  • Top Christian Album — Lauren Daigle: Look Up Child
  • Top Christian Song — Lauren Daigle: “You Say”
  • Top Gospel Artist — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • Top Gospel Song — Koryn Hawthorne: “Won’t He Do It”
  • Top Gospel Album — Tori KellyHiding Place
  • Top Soundtrack — The Greatest Showman
