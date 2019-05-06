DIANA ROSS: Says TSA “Violated” Her

Diana Ross claims a TSA patdown in New Orleans left her “feeling violated.”

The singer tweeted on Sunday that she was treated like royalty in the city, where she performed at Jazz Fest over the weekend. But when she got to the airport it was a different story.

The 75-year-old superstar called the TSA agent’s patdown “over the top” and said her experience made her “want to cry.” She tweeted, “It’s not what was done but how… I still feel her hands between my legs, front and back (saying to me it [was] her job).”

A TSA spokesperson tells FOX News, “TSA is committed to ensuring all travelers are treated with respect and courtesy. TSA is aware of concerns presented by Diana Ross about her screening experience at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport this morning.”

Fasho Thoughts:

Air travel has become demoralizing.

Diana Ross probably isn’t used to being treated like the rest of us.

A 75-year-old woman who must have been recognized? Like she's a potential terrorist threat?

No one likes getting patted down.

