WU-TANG CLAN: Staten Island Street Renamed

The legendary rappers who helped put Staten Island on the map now have a permanent tribute in the New York City borough.

Shaolin lawmakers dedicated the Wu-Tang Clan District in the Park Hill neighborhood on Sunday. Councilwoman Debi Rose said, “The Wu-Tang Clan turned their experiences growing up here into something that now resonates with people all over the world, with young people who live in urban settings, young people whose neighborhoods are underserved, young people who face economic and social challenges.”

The group’s Instagram account posted a short statement of gratitude, “Thank you for making us who we are.”

Fasho Thoughts:

The rainy weather didn’t stop hardcore fans from coming out to show support.

If they really wanted to pay tribute, they should change the island’s name to Shaolin.

Wu-Tang is forever.

We need to give more folks their roses while they’re still here.

They deserve this. Especially when the only other famous people from Staten Island we can think of are David Johansen and those goofballs from Impractical Jokers.

