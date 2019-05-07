CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

WU-TANG CLAN: Staten Island Street Renamed

3 reads
Leave a comment

The legendary rappers who helped put Staten Island on the map now have a permanent tribute in the New York City borough.

Shaolin lawmakers dedicated the Wu-Tang Clan District in the Park Hill neighborhood on Sunday. Councilwoman Debi Rose said, “The Wu-Tang Clan turned their experiences growing up here into something that now resonates with people all over the world, with young people who live in urban settings, young people whose neighborhoods are underserved, young people who face economic and social challenges.”

The group’s Instagram account posted a short statement of gratitude, “Thank you for making us who we are.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The rainy weather didn’t stop hardcore fans from coming out to show support.
  • If they really wanted to pay tribute, they should change the island’s name to Shaolin.
  • Wu-Tang is forever.
  • We need to give more folks their roses while they’re still here.
  • They deserve this. Especially when the only other famous people from Staten Island we can think of are David Johansen and those goofballs from Impractical Jokers.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Renamed , Staten Island , street , wu-tang clan

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close