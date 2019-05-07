CLOSE
Ohio
#WTFasho: Man Walking Dog Bites Man

An Ohio man proved that his bite is worse than his bark in a scuffle with a cop while walking his service dog in Cleveland’s airport.

The man, whose name was not released, reportedly started shouting at the officer in the airport’s main terminal on Saturday afternoon. When the situation escalated, he lunged and bit down hard on an unspecified body part. The dog, who remained on its leash, did not follow suit.

The suspect, who was in some form of distress, was taken to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center for an evaluation. The dog was transported to the city kennel, where he’s resting comfortably. (Plain Dealer)

Don Juan Fasho

