Karyn White Surprises The Crowd At The Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience [Video]

Feature Story
| 05.11.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Singer Karyn White was one of the many surprise performers at the Tom Joyner: “One More Time” Experience celebration at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on Friday! White sung her Grammy-nominated classic “Superwoman” to a sold-out crowd and thanked Joyner and the fans for their support over the years.

Click Here & Get Your Tickets To The Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience Near You!

If you missed it or would like to relive the moment, watch her incredible performance!

 

RELATED: Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Congresswoman Maxine Waters & More Join Tom Joyner For The One More Time Experience #TJMS25

RELATED: KEM Wrote The Tom Joyner Foundation A $5,000 Check

Crowd Moments

#FanLove: The Sold-Out Crowd Celebrates Tom Joyner: One More Time! #TJMS25

33 photos Launch gallery

#FanLove: The Sold-Out Crowd Celebrates Tom Joyner: One More Time! #TJMS25

Continue reading #FanLove: The Sold-Out Crowd Celebrates Tom Joyner: One More Time! #TJMS25

#FanLove: The Sold-Out Crowd Celebrates Tom Joyner: One More Time! #TJMS25

[caption id="attachment_3830129" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brian Fagin / Radio One Digital[/caption] Fan love was in full effect for the Tom Joyner: One More Time Celebration! Fans enjoyed performances by Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul. Surprises included Karyn White, DJ Kool. Even Congresswoman Maxine Waters paid tribute to the Flyjock at the MGM National Harbor Friday night! Click Here & Get Your Tickets To The Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience Near You! Check out the best fan love moments and if you used the hashtag #TJMS25 you just might appear below!

Karyn White Surprises The Crowd At The Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience [Video] was originally published on mymajicdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close