There Are A LOT of Germs In the Backseats of Uber and Lyft Vehicles

Window buttons and seat belts both have more germs than backseats in the study.

(WCBS/WAFB/CNN) – Catching an Uber or Lyft has become ultra convenient for millions of Americans, but you should know, you’re likely jumping into the backseat of a ride filled with germs.

A new study finds rideshares carry triple the amount of germs as rental cars.

The germ disparity is even greater between rideshares and taxis.

To put it another way, your toothbrush holder and toilet seat have fewer germs.

The cleanliness study of vehicles was done by insurance company NetQuote.

