CLOSE
National
HomeNational

There Are A LOT of Germs In the Backseats of Uber and Lyft Vehicles

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lyft Logo

Source: Lyft / Lyft

Window buttons and seat belts both have more germs than backseats in the study.

 

(WCBS/WAFB/CNN) – Catching an Uber or Lyft has become ultra convenient for millions of Americans, but you should know, you’re likely jumping into the backseat of a ride filled with germs.

A new study finds rideshares carry triple the amount of germs as rental cars.

The germ disparity is even greater between rideshares and taxis.

To put it another way, your toothbrush holder and toilet seat have fewer germs.

The cleanliness study of vehicles was done by insurance company NetQuote.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of CNN, WCBS-TV New York, WAFB-TV Baton Rouge, and WOIO 19 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Spencer Platt and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Lyft

20 Times ‘Insecure’s’ ‘Lyft Bae’ Kendrick Sampson Was Looking Like A Snack On The ‘Gram

21 photos Launch gallery

20 Times ‘Insecure’s’ ‘Lyft Bae’ Kendrick Sampson Was Looking Like A Snack On The ‘Gram

Continue reading 20 Times ‘Insecure’s’ ‘Lyft Bae’ Kendrick Sampson Was Looking Like A Snack On The ‘Gram

20 Times ‘Insecure’s’ ‘Lyft Bae’ Kendrick Sampson Was Looking Like A Snack On The ‘Gram

Daniel who?

There Are A LOT of Germs In the Backseats of Uber and Lyft Vehicles was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close