WHAT U.S. CITY HAS THE MOST BILLIONAIRES PER CAPITA?

Have you ever wondered what U.S. city has the most billionaires roaming around? According to the Wealth-X “Billionaire Census, I got an answer for you.

When it comes to the U.S., San Francisco has the most billionaires per capita. The Silicon Valley city has one billionaire per 11,600 residents– the most per capita in the world.

The nearest rival was New York City with one billionaire per 81,311 residents, followed by Dubai and Hong Kong. The study also revealed that though the number of billionaires worldwide fell to 2,600 last year, the number was up four percent in the U.S.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 14 hours ago

