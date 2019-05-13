CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

WHAT U.S. CITY HAS THE MOST BILLIONAIRES PER CAPITA?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Have you ever wondered what U.S. city has the most billionaires roaming around? According to the Wealth-X “Billionaire Census, I got an answer for you.

 

Street in San Francisco city

Source: ak_phuong / Getty

When it comes to the U.S., San Francisco has the most billionaires per capita. The Silicon Valley city has one billionaire per 11,600 residents– the most per capita in the world.

Empire State Building at Sunset

Source: Sylvain Sonnet / Getty

The nearest rival was New York City with one billionaire per 81,311 residents, followed by Dubai and Hong Kong. The study also revealed that though the number of billionaires worldwide fell to 2,600 last year, the number was up four percent in the U.S.

 

WHAT U.S. CITY HAS THE MOST BILLIONAIRES PER CAPITA? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close