SMALL PLANES COLLIDE: At Least Four Dead In Alaska

Five people are dead and one is still missing. 10 are being treated for injuries. The crash is still under investigation. (USA Today)

At last four people died, 10 others were hurt and two were missing Monday afternoon after two small planes collided over Alaska. On board were several cruise ship passengers.

According to Coast Guard spokesman Lieutenant Brian Dykens, vacationers from Princess Cruises were passengers on the planes.

It was unclear what led the two small propeller-powered planes to collide. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m., Alaska Standard Time in southeast Alaska.

Using boats and helicopters, the U.S. Coast Guard had more than 50 people searching for the missing passengers, Dykens said. (The New York Times)