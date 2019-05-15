ARETHA FRANKLIN: Estate Signs on for Nat Geo Series

The estate of Aretha Franklin has signed on for an upcoming Nat Geo series on the Queen of Soul.

Genius: Aretha already counted Franklin’s longtime collaborator Clive Davis as an executive producer. Warner Music is also on board, ensuring that the series will have access to all of Franklin’s pop recordings from 1967 onward. Expect to hear Aretha’s classics ranging from “Since You’ve Been Gone” and “Chain of Fools” to “Freeway of Love” and “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me.” (Deadline.com)

