HIP-HOP ALPHABET: New Children’s Book

You can teach the little ones in your life about the A-B-Cs the hip-hop way with a new book.

The first installment of Hip-Hop Alphabet was so successful, there’s now a second children’s book by author Howie Abrams and artist Kaves. The duo uses graffiti art and classic and contemporary hip-hop icons to teach kids how to read.

A portion of the proceeds from Hip Hop Alphabet 2 sales will go to the Jam Master Jay Foundation for Music, an organization focused on ensuring arts programs are provided to all children.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • It’s a way to teach your kid their A-B-Cs and hip-hop at the same time. Sounds like a win-win.
  • There needs to be a Wu-Tang alphabet book. Wu-Tang is for the children, after all.
  • It’s like hip-hop Hooked on Phonics.
  • Other hip-hop children’s books include O Is for Old School and A B to Jay-Z.
Don Juan Fasho

Photos
