HIP-HOP ALPHABET: New Children’s Book

You can teach the little ones in your life about the A-B-Cs the hip-hop way with a new book.

The first installment of Hip-Hop Alphabet was so successful, there’s now a second children’s book by author Howie Abrams and artist Kaves. The duo uses graffiti art and classic and contemporary hip-hop icons to teach kids how to read.

A portion of the proceeds from Hip Hop Alphabet 2 sales will go to the Jam Master Jay Foundation for Music, an organization focused on ensuring arts programs are provided to all children.

Other hip-hop children’s books include O Is for Old School and A B to Jay-Z.

