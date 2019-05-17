CHRIS BROWN: Baby Number-Two

There are rumors that another baby is on the way for Chris Brown.

The pregnancy buzz began when he commented “BM bad” on his girlfriend’s Instagram, which some think is outing her as his “baby mama.” That’s not the only evidence pointing toward a possible pregnancy. Earlier today, Ammika Harris posted a birthday photo with the caption, “I’m so blessed with the most beautiful gift I could ever ask for.”

Fasho Thoughts:

Brown’s only child is his daughter Royalty , with Nia Guzman . She turns five this month.

, with . She turns five this month. BM could literally be anything. Maybe it’s Booty Monster. See how silly jumping to conclusions sounds?

I wonder what lessons he’s learned about parenting since having Royalty. Is he older and wiser, or the same old Chris?

Also On 100.3: