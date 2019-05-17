CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

K. MICHELLE: Come to Jesus Moment With Pastor

2 reads
Leave a comment

K. Michelle had a “Come to Jesus” moment with a man of God recently.

The singer and reality star was spotted arguing with Thaddeus Matthews, better known as “the Cussing Pastor.” She gave ol’ Thad a taste of his own medicine, cussing him out for sinful behavior like sexually abusing children and accusing him of having a boyfriend on the down low. K. Michelle’s boyfriend, Kastan Sims, was also present, and did his part to try and de-escalate things and keep anyone from doing or saying something they might regret.

Matthews offered his version of events on Instagram, with a caption full of curse words, and a video shot by a restaurant patron. In another video, he threatened to play a tape from a woman who accuses K. Michelle’s man of giving her two types of herpes.

K. Michelle’s grudge against the pastor seems to stem from several negative stories about her he reported on his show.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • K. Michelle recently made headlines for another provocative comment — telling fans in concert she’s the next Taylor Swift and “a black girl that sings better than any white…country singer in Nashville right now.”
  • The pastor says the video was filmed by another customer. Are you buying it, or do you thing he had someone there ready and waiting with a hidden camera?
  • What’s up with the quality of this video? It looks like it was filmed through a potato.
  • Too bad reality TV cameras weren’t rolling.
  • Is this guy trying to land a spot on Love and Hip-Hop — or maybe a reality show of his own?
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Come , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Jesus , K Michelle , Moment , Pastor , TO , With

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close