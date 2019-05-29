CLOSE
Apple: 3 New IPhones Are On The Way!!!

Apple has announced that there will be 3 new iPhones on the way!

but according to the ever so reliable site 9to5Mac, Apple has just filed model numbers for three new handsets the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and an upgraded version of the iPhone XR.

Per 9to5Mac:

This year’s iPhones are expected to largely feature the same outside appearance as the 2018 iPhone flagships, although Apple may switch to a more matte finish for the back glass. In addition to upgrades like bilateral wireless charging for AirPods and the more powerful Apple A13 chip, it looks like the 2019 iPhones will focus on camera upgrades.

Apple is adding an extra camera to both the XR and the XS; the 2019 iPhone XR will feature a dual-camera module and the iPhone 11 and 11 Max will feature a triple-camera system for the first time. The iPhone will seemingly include a larger, square camera bump to accommodate the new cameras.

The additional lens in the triple-camera system is believed to be an ultra-wide camera made by Sony, expanding the range of zoom available in the iPhone Camera app. Apple may also use computer vision technology to blend data from each of the three cameras together to take more-detailed photos at a standard zoom level. The front-facing camera will also be upgraded to take better quality shots.

 

I don’t know about you but I can’t wait for this to drop.

Fasho Thoughts: 

  • Will you get one?
  • What new features do you think this will have?
