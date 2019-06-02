Get ready to wind down your weekend, tune in tonight to the Summer Mini Concert Series ! In just a few hours we’ll highlight the music of record-breaking vocalist Patti LaBelle! This singer-songwriter, actress and entrepreneur began her career in the early 1960s as lead vocalist of Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles. Her career sky rocketed since then, the group was the first African American vocal group to grace the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine. LaBelle’s career spans over 50 years! She’s won Grammy Awards (3), NAACP Image Awards (7), American Music Awards and a plethora of others. She even has her famous sweet potato pies for sale! She’s a living legend!

Last week Patti LaBelle celebrated her 75th birthday so we’ll honor her tonight!

Here’s a little something for you to enjoy from Patti LaBelle, it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Summer Mini Concert Series: Patti LaBelle was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: