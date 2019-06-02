CLOSE
Love and R&B
HomeLove And R&B

Summer Mini Concert Series: Patti LaBelle

0 reads
Leave a comment
'Christmas In The City' Concert

Paul Zimmerman

Get ready to wind down your weekend, tune in tonight to the  Summer Mini Concert Series ! In just a few hours we’ll  highlight the music of record-breaking vocalist Patti LaBelle! This singer-songwriter, actress and entrepreneur began her career in the early 1960s as lead vocalist of Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles. Her career sky rocketed since then, the group was the first African American vocal group to grace the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine. LaBelle’s career spans over 50 years! She’s won Grammy Awards (3), NAACP Image Awards (7), American Music Awards and a plethora of others. She even has her famous sweet potato pies for sale! She’s a living legend!

Last week Patti LaBelle celebrated her 75th birthday so we’ll honor her tonight!

Here’s a little something for you to enjoy from Patti LaBelle, it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Summer Mini Concert Series: Patti LaBelle was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close