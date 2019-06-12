Wendy Williams: She Is Living Her Best Life With Her New Boo!!

Wendy Williams wants everyone to know that she is living her best life with her new boo.
His name is Marc Tomblin, and as it turns out, he has a criminal history. I say so what he has a criminal
past people can change.
According to Wendy, she knew about his past and it’s all good.
via TMZ:
Wendy and the guy, Marc Tomblin, were all over NYC Tuesday doing some hardcore shopping, and yes … even stopping by an ATM to make a withdrawal. The pics are kinda ironic, considering Tomblin has a record for armed robbery.
According to court records, Tomblin pled guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in Charlotte back in 2013. Police say he was part of a group of 3 people who robbed a man at gunpoint. He was sentenced to 15-30 months — none of which is a surprise to Wendy.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Why can’t people just be happy for Wendy?
- How do you feel?
- Should she care what people say?