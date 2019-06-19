Steve Harvey: To Host An Event In The Dominican Republic

Steve Harvey to host a five-day event at the same hotel that people keep showing up dead at… The Hard Rock hotel where two Americans were found dead.

via Los Angeles Magazine:

The comedian’s third-annual Soul and Sand Festival hits the beach on October 10 through 14 at the all-inclusive resort where 67-year-old Robert Bell Wallace of Turlock, California, died on April 14; Wallace’s family members says he got sick after drinking a scotch from his room’s minibar. His cause of death has not been determined.

Last July, 45-year-old David Harrison from Maryland died at the resort from a heart attack and pulmonary edema. As Business Insider reports, the same causes of death were cited by Dominican officials for three deaths last month: “Edward Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia Day, of Maryland, and Miranda Schaup-Werner, of Pennsylvania, all of whom stayed at the Bahia Principe hotel at the Playa Nueva Romana resort in La Romana, about 50 miles west of Punta Cana, in May. Another woman, Yvette Monique Sport, reportedly died of a heart attack at another Dominican hotel in the Bahia Principe chain.” (LOVEBSCOTT)

