BUN B is calling Out United Airlines!

Bun B

Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One Houston

OG Houston rapper Bun B is not happy with United Airlines. Bun has called the company out on social media and accused them of racial profiling. Check out the video below:

Bun B wrote, “@UnitedAirlines on June 8th i flew 1st class from Phoenix Arizona to Houston on full fare and your tall blonde 1st Class Flight Attendant decide I didn’t need my meal l(I assumed without asking) as I was seated in 1A on full payment she decided to feed the Pilot my meal without asking if i needed it. I rung the bell and she had the nerves to offer me milk(I’m lactose intolerance. I would like to be compensated being that I was the only African American seat in the 1st Class cabin. Racial profiling or what? I have more video of her also letting passengers stand next to doors waiting to use the restroom. I’m sure that was a violation as well. Thank you a Platinum Status Customer. Since no one will reply to email I thought you would see it once I brought it to the public.”

Let’s see how United Airlines responds to this accusation.

BUN B is calling Out United Airlines! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
