Central Park 5: Trump is Not Apologizing!!

GOP Debate Fallout: Is Donald Trump Imploding?

By now, most of America has heard about “The Central Park 5” the five black and Latino men who as teenagers were wrongly convicted of the brutal rape of the Central Park jogger in New York City. Shortly after the incident, Trump placed ads in four different NYC newspaper calling for the state to adopt the death penalty for killers. This is what Trump recently said when asked about placing the ads:

 

Trump stated during a White House Q&A, “You have people on both sides of that. They admitted their guilt. If you look at Linda Fairstein and if you look at some of the prosecutors, they think that the city never should have settled that case — so we’ll leave it at that.”

The five teenagers Yusef Salaam, Kevin Richardson, Anton McCray, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise had their convictions vacated in 2002, and the city paid $41 million to settle their civil rights lawsuit.

 

Photos
