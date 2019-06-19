Drake Settles for $350,000 With Alleged Sexual Assault Victim [Graphic Details Inside]

True or not the details of this case are disgusting.

via TheBlast:

The complaint, obtained by The Blast, was recently filed by Laquana Morris, aka Layla Lace, with the New York Attorney Grievance Committee.

According to the complaint, Morris states:

“I, Laquana Morris signed a retainer agreement with Alexander Cabereiras on January 23, 2018. I explained to him that I was sexually assaulted by the rapper Drake.”

Morris then went into great detail and explained, “How Drake forced me to perform oral on him. It wasn’t your ordinary oral it was more so a fetish where he measured a cup and demanded that I spit in the cup until he had measured it. Afterward he dumped the spit on my face repeating, ‘I wanna see your face messy.’”

Morris also states, “Being that the incident happening in Manchester UK I had to file a police report over there. I called the Manchester Police Department in June 2017.”

Drake was investigated by authorities in the UK based on Morris’ complaint. The rapper was eventually cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. Sources close to Drake tell us he was cleared by law enforcement because the story “simply isn’t true.”

