CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Drake Settles for $350,000 With Alleged Sexual Assault Victim [Graphic Details Inside]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Drake In My Feelings video

Source: Vevo / Youtube

True or not the details of this case are disgusting.

via TheBlast:

The complaint, obtained by The Blast, was recently filed by Laquana Morris, aka Layla Lace, with the New York Attorney Grievance Committee.

According to the complaint, Morris states:

“I, Laquana Morris signed a retainer agreement with Alexander Cabereiras on January 23, 2018. I explained to him that I was sexually assaulted by the rapper Drake.”

Morris then went into great detail and explained, “How Drake forced me to perform oral on him. It wasn’t your ordinary oral it was more so a fetish where he measured a cup and demanded that I spit in the cup until he had measured it. Afterward he dumped the spit on my face repeating, ‘I wanna see your face messy.’”

Morris also states, “Being that the incident happening in Manchester UK I had to file a police report over there. I called the Manchester Police Department in June 2017.”

Drake was investigated by authorities in the UK based on Morris’ complaint. The rapper was eventually cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. Sources close to Drake tell us he was cleared by law enforcement because the story “simply isn’t true.”

Found Her: 10 Pics Of The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About

10 photos Launch gallery

Found Her: 10 Pics Of The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About

Continue reading Found Her: 10 Pics Of The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About

Found Her: 10 Pics Of The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About

[caption id="attachment_4226607" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 / Getty[/caption] “In My Feelings” is a great song but it’s about the world finds out who KiKi really is. According to Genius, KiKi is none other than a 24-year-old woman from Oakland named K’yanna Barber. She also happens to be KB in Drake’s song too. K’yanna and Drake briefly dated back in 2016. She’s the mother of a 4-year-old son named Kailen. https://twitter.com/tripleogyan/status/1016424607325118465 Check out our gallery to see just why K’yanna has Drake all in his feelings.

Drake Settles for $350,000 With Alleged Sexual Assault Victim [Graphic Details Inside] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close