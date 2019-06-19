Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, confirmed that the movie will return to cinemas in the coming weeks with previously unreleased footage. Disney is re-releasing Avengers: Endgame into theaters next week with extra end credit footage, to try and beat Avatar – they need $45 Million… Avatar’s re-release with added footage netted like $33 Million – will Marvel fans show up to push it over the edge?!

Disney really wants to break the “Avatar” box-office record. So it’s releasing an even longer version of “Avengers: Endgame.” The original theater release is over 3 hours https://t.co/MbX6KWkVRs — Bloomberg (@business) June 19, 2019

A new version of Avengers: Endgame is coming was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: DJ EZ Posted 24 hours ago

