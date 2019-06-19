Get ready #lovers, we’ve got another Summer Mini Concert Series on the way! In just a few we’ll highlight the music of singer. songwriter and actress Chanté Moore. If you’re a fan of her music just tune in tonight starting at 7pm you might just hear one of your favorite songs!

Here’s “Bitter” by Chanté Moore, it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Summer Mini Concert Series: Chanté Moore was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: