DMX Cast To Play A Detective In Upcoming Film ‘Chronicle Of A Serial Killer’

Finally clean and sober, DMX resumes his once promising acting career...

Source: DMX headlines at the 2014 Masters of Ceremony concert held at Radio City Music Hall Featuring: DMX, Earl Simmons Where: New York, New York, United States When: 24 Jan 2014

After a rocky few years of dealing with substance abuse, being in and out of jail and eventually completing rehab, DMX finally seems to be getting back on the straight and narrow.

Just a few months after doing his first post-prison show in a hot minute, TMZ is reporting that Dark Man X is also getting back on his Hollywood grind and will be taking on the role of a homicide detective in the upcoming film Chronicle of A Serial Killer.

The movie features Brendan Sexton as a serial murderer … and DMX is playing Detective White, who’s trying to track down the killer. Tara Reid, Eric Roberts and Aly Mang are also starring in the film.

X was able to land the role after Michael Madsen (Kill Bill) caught a DUI charge in Malibu back in April and was booted from the film.

The director, Steve Stanulis, tells TMZ … when his casting director suggested X for the role, he knew it was a perfect fit, and the rapper didn’t even have to audition. Steve says he has no doubt DMX is “going to bring a different dynamic to the role.” 

Judging from the fact that Tara Reid is considered a lead in the film, we’re guessing that Chronicle of A Serial Killer will be a straight to DVD or TV production, but we can’t hate at all. We’re just glad to see the “Slippin’” rapper on steady ground and getting on with his life. We can’t wait to see X do his thing on film again.

Photo: WENN

DMX Cast To Play A Detective In Upcoming Film ‘Chronicle Of A Serial Killer’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
