If you’ve ever watched WWE you’ve had to notice that there aren’t many Black women involved. Well 31-year-old Naomi is a professional WWE wrestler, and champion, looking to change that. She explained that she believes, “representation is important” and being a representation of Black women is a weight that she’s “proud to carry.” Being a part of WWE means that she gets a lot of attention placed on her. She does what she can to help the youth and give back to the community because the “influence” that she has over children is something that she takes seriously. When she and the other members of WWE go speak to kids about anti bullying and other issues she finds that they respond well to her. D.L. beams with pride as he tells her, “you’re changing lives.”

Hughley TV: Naomi Talks Being A Black Woman In WWE [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 21 hours ago

