Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What To Do With Their Bodies [Video]

The DL Hughley Show
| 06.19.19
A number of states have passed very harsh abortion law. Missouri is currently trying to shut down the one abortion clinic in the state. D.L. finds it bothersome that these types of decisions about women’s bodies and reproductive rights are being made by men. Men cannot carry children therefor they should have no say on whether or not a woman should be able to have an abortion. D.L. finds it especially hypocritical that a rapist and even a child rapist receives a lighter sentence than a doctor who performs an abortion or the woman who received an abortion. Missouri made abortion illegal after 8 weeks, around the time most women find out that they’re pregnant.

