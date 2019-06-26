CLOSE
Cincinnati: 12 Person Killed Due To Gun Violence

Cincinnati we really have to stop this violence.

The 12th Cincinnati homicide is the last 3 weeks.

The incident happened on I-75.

Via: (WKRC)

Even after detectives had it shut down Monday night for three hours, they still have relatively little to go on.

With every echo of a church bell, the Covington neighborhood shutters where Rashann Hose used to visit his cousins. It adds to an already somber mood.

“My cousin was a loving person,” sobs Tysee Bell, Rashann’s cousin. “He’d do anything for anybody. He wouldn’t hurt a soul. And I just don’t know why somebody would do that to my cousin.” Tysee says Rashann, just 20 years old, was a gentle guy who loved wrestling and track in high school – and he loved his daughter more than anything. He just celebrated her first birthday. But shortly after, at about 10:00 p.m. Monday, Rashann was a passenger in a car on I-75 southbound, just south of I-74. That’s when shots rang out and Rashann was hit. The person driving his car called 9-1-1.

Caller: “Rashann. Stay with me! Please! Please! Stay with me! I’m on my way to the hospital. Please!”

Rashann would not survive.

“This was not a random situation,” says Lieutenant Steve Saunders with the Cincinnati Police Department. He goes on to say that this is not a random situation, so the public is not in any further danger. “We’re still trying to get some information,” Saunders said.

Some of Rashann’s friends and hanging out in City Heights. They say if he weren’t dead, this is where Rashann would have been hanging out on this afternoon, as well. They say they want to know what happened.

“The streets ain’t talkin’,” says a barber at Nappz, a barbershop on East 10th in Newport. “They never will talk. And they ain’t supposed to talk – that’s what the street code is, you know.”

Source: CS / CS

