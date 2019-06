New Port On the Levee Is getting a makeover.

Via: (WKRC)

The Newport on the Levee’s transformation has started.

City leaders took sledgehammers to some of the walls on Thursday night. This has marked the start of a $100 million renovation.

Eventually, the 360,000 square foot complex will include new restaurants and stores.

The hope is to have everything done by sometime next year.

