15 Year Old Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff Is On To The 4th Round Of Wimbledon !!

Congratulations are in order!! In the 1st round of Wimbledon 2019 15 year Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff a wild card draw, upset her idol Venus Williams and the dream is now continuing as she is on to the next round of Wimbledon making her the youngest player to advance this far in the tournament since 1991, when Jennifer Capriati made the semifinals as a 15 year old.
After dropping the first set 3-6 to Polona Hercog, Cori Gauff fought back to win two straight sets, 7-6, 7-5 to advance to the round of 16 at Wimbledon.
Cori Wimbledon dreamed of playing center court while watching her idols the Williams sisters. In an interview after beating Hercog young Gauff was asked how does it feel now when Wimbledon is over and you leave London to return to the United States when you step off the plane you will now be someone else’s idol? Cori’s little face lit up like WOW, and she responded “That’s crazy!” with a humbled smile on her face.
We will be rooting for Cori Gauff as she advances to the sweet 16!!
